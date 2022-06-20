The Impact Knockouts Title changed hands tonight at Slammiversary.

Jordynne Grace won the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match to become the new Knockouts Champion. She defeated former champion Tasha Steelz, Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo, and Mia Yim.

Mickie James was acting as the special guest enforcer for the match.

This win tonight marks Grace’s second title reign. She first was the Knockouts Champion from January 2020 to July 2020.

Since debuting with Impact in 2018, Jordynne Grace was the inaugural Impact Digital Media Champion and she also held the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles with Rachael Ellering.

Before losing tonight, Tasha Steelz had been the champion since defeating Mickie James at Sacrifice on March 5.

As noted, the Knockouts Tag Team Titles also changed hands tonight. Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie defeated The Influence (Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood) to become the new Knockouts Tag Team Champions.

