New Knockouts Tag Team Champions have been crowned at Slammiversary.

During Sunday’s show, Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie defeated The Influence (Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood) to become the new Knockouts Tag Team Champions.

Rayne went for the pin, but Valkyrie sent her to the outside. Rosemary then hit a knee to the face, followed by the Skyward Suplex for the win.

Taya Valkyrie made her Impact Wrestling return on April 2. She left Impact in January 2021 and a month later she would sign with WWE NXT. She was later released from WWE in November 2021. Valkyrie has the longest Knockouts World Title reign in Impact history at 377 days for her first and only run with the title, which went from January 6, 2019, until January 18, 2020.

This is Rosemary’s second time as the Knockouts Tag Team Champion. She had held the title before with Havok. Rosemary has been with Impact since 2016.

