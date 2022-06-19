Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “Impact Wrestling: Slammiversary” pay-per-view Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what’s happening on the show tonight:

* Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eric Young for the “Impact” World Championship

*Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Chelsea Green vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim for the “Impact” Knockouts Championship in a Queen of the Mountain Match with Mickie James acting as special guest enforcer

* The Briscoes (c) vs. The Good Brothers for the “Impact” Tag Team Championships

* The Influence (c) vs. Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie for the “Impact” Knockouts Tag Team Championships

* Ace Austin (c) vs. Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Jack Evans vs. Alex Zayne for the “Impact” X-Divison Championship in an Ultimate X Match

* “Impact” Originals (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Frankie Kazarian, Nick Aldis, and TBD) vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, PCO, and Vincent)

* Sami Callihan vs. Moose in a Monster’s Ball Match

”Slammiversary” starts at 8 PM EST/7 PM CST/5 PM PST on Fite TV.

