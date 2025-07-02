Shotzi Looks Back On WWE Release, Things She's Most Proud Of From Her Run
This past May, Shotzi was officially released from WWE in a round of talent cuts that ensued following WrestleMania 41. Despite believing that she would be inserted into storylines following a successful return to "WWE NXT," Shotzi told Chris Van Vliet on "Insight" that she wasn't surprised about her release, but remains optimistic about her future in professional wrestling.
"I'm doing awesome honestly, like I am in the best mind state that I've been in a really long time. So yeah, I feel good. I feel just hopeful for the future." She said. "I had my injury for the nine months that I was gone ... then I was at "NXT" for a small stint and then I wasn't on TV for a little bit. So I just was ready for it. Like I feel like I had already done the grieving process and I was already out of the locker room for a little bit. So it didn't come as a shock to me."
Shotzi explained that she was proud of her second run in "NXT," and was hopeful that there was creative plans for her upon her potential return to "WWE SmackDown," but realized in the lead up to WrestleMania that she might be released due to her storylines always being axed.
Shotzi opens up about shaving her head
Shotzi continued by reflecting on what she's most proud of from her six-year WWE run, with shaving her head on "SmackDown" to support her sister who underwent chemotherapy in 2023 being at the top of the list.
"I would say like all the friendships that I made for sure, like that's what's going to last forever and I don't know just everything that the WWE taught me." She explained. "The first thing that comes to mind is shaving my head on TV for my sister, like that was something that just meant a lot to me. I didn't get a ton of storylines in my time there but that was the one that was just personal and for my family ... I went to Hunter, I went straight to him and I was just like 'Hey, my sister's going through this and I really want to support her in a big way and I just want her to see this and know that I'm connected."'
Shotzi revealed that she shaved her head two months after her conversation with Triple H, admitting that she thought the segment would never come to fruition. The former WWE star also explained that a good portion of her promo where she cut her hair was inspired by her sister, with much of the content being centered around real conversations the siblings had together. Shotzi stated that her main goal was to make her sister feel empowered from the promo and use her character as a vessel for the pain that she was going through.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.