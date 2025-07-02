Shotzi Looks Back On WWE Release, Things She's Most Proud Of From Her Run

Shotzi continued by reflecting on what she's most proud of from her six-year WWE run, with shaving her head on "SmackDown" to support her sister who underwent chemotherapy in 2023 being at the top of the list.

"I would say like all the friendships that I made for sure, like that's what's going to last forever and I don't know just everything that the WWE taught me." She explained. "The first thing that comes to mind is shaving my head on TV for my sister, like that was something that just meant a lot to me. I didn't get a ton of storylines in my time there but that was the one that was just personal and for my family ... I went to Hunter, I went straight to him and I was just like 'Hey, my sister's going through this and I really want to support her in a big way and I just want her to see this and know that I'm connected."'

Shotzi revealed that she shaved her head two months after her conversation with Triple H, admitting that she thought the segment would never come to fruition. The former WWE star also explained that a good portion of her promo where she cut her hair was inspired by her sister, with much of the content being centered around real conversations the siblings had together. Shotzi stated that her main goal was to make her sister feel empowered from the promo and use her character as a vessel for the pain that she was going through.

