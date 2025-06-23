Shotzi Details Her Final Days In WWE

Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Shotzi suddenly parted ways with WWE earlier this year after a six-year tenure with the promotion, leading to some criticism from online fans considering that WWE opted to not renew her contract. However, shortly before parting ways with WWE, Shotzi was delegated back to "NXT," which she recounted during an interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show."

"I was never meant to stay at NXT, they told me like: 'Okay, we'll give you, like, two months at NXT and we'll bring you back to SmackDown.' So, I was really hopeful that I was going to get something at SmackDown," she recalled, adding that she was also told that she'd be working with Chelsea Green at some point. "It was just, like, week after week, like, they're like, 'Oh, we're gonna move it back. We're gonna move it back.' And then...It wasn't until, like, around Mania where I was like: 'Oh...Maybe they're not gonna renew my contract.'"

Shotzi noted that despite going through a lot of emotions when she realized her time at WWE would be up, she still tried to stay positive. "Like, big things are coming, like, I just got to keep pitching things, I got to, like, keeping putting myself out there even though I'm not showing up to TV," she recalled. "But then, part of me was like 'Okay, I need to get ready for this because, like, my contract's going to be up and I don't get those 90 days to figure out my stuff.'"