Backstage Details On Recent Wave Of WWE Releases

News broke late last week of the latest wave of WWE departures, including names like Braun Strowman, Cora Jade, Gigi Dolin, and several others. Following the news, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez have shared some insights on the releases through their sources, and the alleged reasons why each talent was cut during an episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio."

In the case of Strowman, Meltzer stated that the answer was simple. "He is the one that the salary was too high; one person told me that they felt he was being... he was paid more than how they were using him," he claimed. "The reality of Braun Strowman is that ever since he had that hamstring injury, he's never been the same." Meltzer further added that another reason for the cuts across the board was how many of the talent are getting up in age and seemingly have little time left to improve.

In the case of Shayna Baszler, Meltzer claimed that her cut was specifically because of her age. "Shayna is very good at being Shayna Baszler. In WWE, at times, they let her be Shayna Baszler," Meltzer added, suggesting that she wasn't always allowed to portray her character correctly. When it came to Dakota Kai, Meltzer again suggested that AEW make a play for her but noted that there was a belief that she's injury prone and added that TNA might have a spot for her instead. "So, Shotzi's contract is expired or is expiring, so in her case, she will be able to go as soon as her contract is expired; there will be no non-compete," Meltzer added. "Shotzi's a hard worker, you know."