WWE NXT Releases Fight Back Against Current Narrative

Gigi Dolin and Cora Jade, who were recently released from their "WWE NXT" contracts, have hit back at certain reports that laid the blame on them for their exits from the promotion.

A recent report had claimed that a few of the recent "NXT" releases were let go because WWE deemed that they were not working hard enough in training. Dolin and Jade narrated their experiences and emphasized the hard work that they had put in, going over and beyond the training that they had to do in WWE, to succeed in the promotion. Dolin, who has wrestled both in WWE and TNA Wrestling, revealed that she worked out every day, apart from doing wrestling training.

"When I wasn't traveling to work for either of the two companies I was working for, I trained very hard 3-4 days a week, bumping my ass off and doing cardio drills with one of the best/toughest coaches I've worked with. And worked out every single day. With live events every other weekend. So yeah I don't wanna hear this lol. The way my body feels says otherwise," said Dolin.

Jade replied to Dolin's comment by stating that she too trained at another gym aside from the training that she did at the Performance Center. She also alleged that she was being body-shamed by her peers and bosses.

Dolin and Jade both held one title during their four years in WWE — the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship, which the former had two reigns of and the latter held once.

Several NXT and main roster stars were let go by WWE over the past week, including the likes of Jakara Jackson, Gallus, Oro Mensah, and Riley Osborne, to name a few. Over on the main roster, the likes of Shayna Baszler and Braun Strowman were the big names released by WWE.