Shotzi Shaves Her Head On WWE SmackDown, Wrestling World Reacts

Shotzi is in control now, and the wrestling world is loving every second of it.

On Friday's "WWE SmackDown," after Bayley defeated Zelina Vega in a singles bout, Shotzi appeared on the TitanTron via a pre-recorded vignette where she shaved her head while proclaiming that she had seized control of her career. While shaving her head, Shotzi would laugh maniacally, thereby spooking the onlooking IYO SKY and Bayley, the latter of whom had been parading around with a strand of Shotzi's hair for weeks.

The vignette began with Shotzi referencing the moment when Bayley held her down and cut off a strand of her hair. "Bayley, you thought cutting my hair would intimidate me, scare me," Shotzi said. "You probably think you have some sort of control over me. Do I look scared to you? Do I look like someone you can control?"

At this point, Shotzi began screaming frantically as she pulled out a trimmer and shaved off her head. The video ended with Shotzi acknowledging that she was "a little weird" and that Bayley was "now scared" of her.

It was later revealed on social media that Shotzi shaved her head to show solidarity with her sister, who is currently in chemotherapy as part of her battle with cancer. As seen in an Instagram Stories post below, Shotzi wrote, "I love you sister! You are my inspiration!