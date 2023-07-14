WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 7/14 - Jey Uso Appears, Women's Championship Match And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on July 14, 2023, coming to you live from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina!

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns blindsided Jimmy and Jey Uso last week while taking the stand in his trial in Tribal Court, which ultimately ended with the former being taken to a local medical facility. As a result, Jey dared Reigns to face him and put his title on the line and tonight, he will be making his first appearance on WWE programming since.

The Women's Championship will be on the line tonight, as titleholder Asuka defends against Bianca Belair. Belair has made her intentions of re-capturing gold crystal clear to WWE Official Adam Pearce after she was dethroned by "The Empress of Tomorrow" at WWE Night of Champions back in May, and even caused a double disqualification when she was provoked by Charlotte Flair during a Women's title match between her and Asuka two weeks ago.

Pretty Deadly and The Brawling Brutes have found themselves at odds over the past few weeks in light of the ongoing issues between Sheamus and Pretty Deadly's newfound ally, United States Champion Austin Theory. Tonight, the two parties look to put their issues to rest as Kit Wilson and Elton Prince take on Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

After coming up short against Edge on last week's episode of "SmackDown", Grayson Waller looks to redeem himself as he collides with AJ Styles, Santos Escobar, and Butch in the first of two Fatal Four-Way matches in the United States Championship Invitational. The second of those will take place next week, and the winners of both matches will square off to determine the new Number One Contender for the aforementioned Theory's title.