WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 6/30 - Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Appear, Two Title Matches

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on June 30, 2023, coming to you from The O2 Arena in London, England!

In light of the implosion of The Bloodline over the course of the past few weeks, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be appearing tonight with some final thoughts before he joins forces with Solo Sikoa to take on The Usos tomorrow night at WWE Money In The Bank.

Asuka will be defending the WWE Women's Championship on television for the first time as she takes on Charlotte Flair. Flair made her long awaited return on the June 9 episode of "SmackDown" and requested a title match, much to the dismay of Bianca Belair (who was dethroned by "The Empress").

Another title will also be on the line tonight, as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Pretty Deadly. Kit Wilson and Elton Prince secured their spot in the bout after winning a Number One Contenders Gauntlet Match on the June 16 edition of "SmackDown".

Before he competes in the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder match, Logan Paul will be making one last stop as he joins Grayson Waller on "The Grayson Waller Effect". Three other entrants also look to gain some momentum heading into the Men's Money In The Bank match, as LA Knight squares off with LWO's Santos Escobar and Butch of The Brawling Brutes.

Bayley will be putting her spot in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match on the line tonight against Shotzi. Bayley had initially defeated Michin on the June 9 edition of "SmackDown" to join Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, Zoey Stark, Zelina Vega, and IYO SKY. However, the victory was short lived after SKY accepted Shotzi's challenge on Bayley's behalf the following week after the Damage CTRL leader cost her a match against Vega.

We are live! Michael Cole and Wade Barrett greet audiences at home as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens head down to the ring. Pretty Deadly follows.