Hank And Tank Set To Defend WWE NXT Tag Titles

"WWE NXT" Tag Team Champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger are set to defend their gold for the first time since April 29 next week. They'll be defending against The Culling's Shawn Spears and Niko Vance in a match that was made official by "NXT" General Manager Ava in a backstage segment during "NXT" on Tuesday.

Walker and Ledger were taken out by mystery attackers last week, and confronted The Culling about it this week following Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley's victory over Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca and Zaria. As the men were being separated by officials, Paxley challenged the champions to put up their gold against Vance and Spears next week, and Ava made it official.

The tag team champions last put their gold on the line on the April episode of "WWE NXT" against Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura. At Battleground, they teamed with Briggs to defeat The Culling's Vance, Spears, and Brooks Jensen. Hank and Tank won the titles from FrAxiom at Stand & Deliver over WrestleMania 41 weekend.