WWE NXT Results 7/1 - NXT Championship #1 Contenders Match, Joe Hendry Collides With Wes Lee

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on July 1, 2025, coming to you from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Pennsylvania!

Oba Femi will be finding out who his next challenger for the NXT Championship is tonight, as Yoshiki Inamura goes one-on-one with the winner of season one of "WWE LFG" Jasper Troy in a Number One Contenders Match. Inamura's tag team partner Josh Briggs was unsuccessful in dethroning Trick Williams as the TNA World Champion during last Tuesday's edition of "NXT", while Troy previously unsuccessfully challenged Femi for the NXT Championship on the June 10 episode of "NXT".

Speaking of Williams, he is currently preparing to put his TNA World Championship on the line against Joe Hendry at TNA Slammiversary on July 20. After Williams' aforementioned successful defense last week, Hendry looks to gain some momentum of his own heading into the match as he collides with Wes Lee. Williams met with Lee and his High Ryze stablemates Tyriek Igwe and Tyson DuPont backstage last Tuesday, promising that if they agreed to help him deal with Hendry, then they would be owed a favour from him.

Additionally, former No Quarter Catch Crew member Myles Borne will be squaring off with former NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King following a backstage verbal confrontation between them last Tuesday.