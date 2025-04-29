WWE NXT Results 4/29 - Two Championships On The Line, Stacks Meets With Tony D'Angelo & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on April 29, 2025, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

After retaining the North American Championship against Ethan Page at "NXT" Stand & Deliver, Ricky Saints will be putting the title on the line once again tonight as he defends against Lexis King. Although this was initially slated to be a Winner Takes All Match for the North American Championship and the "NXT" Heritage Cup following a tense confrontation between Saints and King, King was dethroned as "NXT" Heritage Cup Champion by a returning Noam Dar during last week's edition of the show.

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger will be putting the NXT Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time on television since dethroning Nathan Frazer and Axiom at Stand & Deliver as they defend against Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs. Ava granted Inamura and Briggs a title shot last week after Inamura had made it clear he had some unfinished business in the tag team division in her office last week.

After betraying Tony D'Angelo, Luca Crusifino, and Adriana Rizzo in order to help DarkState win a Six Man Tag Team Match against The Family at "NXT" Stand & Deliver, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo met Crusifino in the middle of the Las Vegas desert last week whilst D'Angelo and Rizzo were making plans about what to do next in the latter's hotel room. Following such, Stacks and D'Angelo will be meeting with one another tonight.

Additionally, "NXT" official Shawn Michaels has extended an open invitation to TNA World Champion Joe Hendry on his X page after Hendry had retained his title against the aforementioned Page and Frankie Kazarian in a Three Way Match at TNA Rebellion this past Sunday and was subsequently blindsided by Trick Williams in the moments that followed.