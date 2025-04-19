Hank & Tank Win WWE NXT Tag Titles At Stand & Deliver, End Fraxiom's Year Of Dominance

Hank and Tank dethroned FrAxiom for the NXT Tag Team Championship during Stand & Deliver.

For 230 days the high-flying team of Axiom and Nathan Frazer held the tag titles, having recaptured the belts from Chase University just 19 days after their initial 126-day run had come to an end. In that time, they logged nine title defenses both on "WWE NXT" and in TNA, maintaining their run even when it appeared the pair were not on the same page.

But Hank Walker and Tank Ledger had spent the past few weeks sat under the learning tree of former champions including #DIY and the Street Profits, displaying what they had learned this past week on "NXT" as they went wire-to-wire in a tag team gauntlet to earn their title opportunity.

The bout itself saw the champions gradually wearing down their larger yet less seasoned challengers, isolating them in the ring and denied victory through Hank and Tank's sheer desire to stay in the contest. FrAxiom looked to have the match under wraps after Walker delivered a tope, landing crudely on the announcer's table to leave Ledger alone against his two opponents.

Ledger would kick out at the last second after a double-team finisher, and then once more after a Spanish Fly-to-Phoenix Splash combo the pin was broken – but this time by Walker returning to the ring. Hank and Tank then landed a double-splash to Frazer, following it up with a spear-powerslam double-finisher to get the winning pinfall.