Hank & Tank Set For WWE NXT Tag Title Opportunity At Stand & Deliver

After weeks of seeking advice from main roster tag teams like the Motor City Machine Guns, #DIY, and the Street Profits, Hank & Tank are finally getting a big opportunity after surviving a tag team gauntlet match from the first spot on "WWE NXT." They're headed to Stand & Deliver on WrestleMania Saturday to challenge Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Hank & Tank were the first to the ring on what commentary said was the third tag team gauntlet match in "NXT" history. They started off the match against Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe. Hank & Tank hit a Meet in the Middle for their first fall in the match. Next up was The Culling's Brooks Jensen and Niko Vance. They proved to be the hardest challenge for Hank & Tank, almost pinning them multiple times, but Tank hit a big reversal mid-air and pinned Jensen.

No Quarter Catch Crew's Tavion Heights and Myles Bourne were up next, but Tank rolled up Heights to eliminate NQCC. Finally, Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura made their way to the ring. Hank rolled Briggs into an inside cradle for the victory to send them to Stand & Deliver to challenge FrAxiom for the tag team gold.