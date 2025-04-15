WWE NXT Live Coverage 4/15 - Parking Lot Fight, Two No.1 Contender's Matches

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on April 15, 2025 live from WWE Performance Center!

We're four days away from "Stand and Deliver". There will be a tag team gauntlet match to crown Number One Contenders. No Quarter Catch Crew (Tavion Heights & Myles Borne) vs. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura vs. Hank & Tank vs. Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe vs. The Culling (Brooks Jensen & Niko Vance) are the participants.

A Parking Lot Fight will take place in NXT's most dangerous place. The D'Angelo Family (Tony D'Angelo, Luca Crusifino, & Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo) will take on Darkstate (Cutler James, Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars or Osiris Griffin).

A Fatal Four-Way will determine the Number One contender for the NXT North American Championship. Ethan Page will take on Wes Lee, Eddy Thorpe, and Lexis King.