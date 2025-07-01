WWE Raw Ratings & Viewership Report: 6/23/2025

The go-home episode of "WWE Raw" on June 23 ahead of Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia fell slightly in weekly viewership on Netflix from the previous week, but only slightly ahead of the King and Queen of the Ring tournament finals and the Undisputed WWE Champion match pitting John Cena against CM Punk at the premium live event. While the ratings for the red brand had been questioned after nearly two months of subpar numbers post-WrestleMania 41, things seem to be stabilizing a bit on Monday night.

According to Wrestlenomics, the episode that saw Jade Cargill advance over Roxanne Perez and Cody Rhodes defeat Jey Uso drew 2.6 million viewers globally over the week. The episode was down from 2.7 million viewers the week prior. Netflix data showed that "Raw" ranked fourth for the week globally among English language Netflix shows and the episode ranked third in the United States. The most-viewed episode of "WWE Raw" in recent Wrestlenomics data remains the "Raw" after WrestleMania 41 on April 21, which drew 3.6 million views. The last time "Raw" hit 3 million viewers throughout the week after it aired was the April 28 edition of the show.

The June 23 episode of "Raw" also saw Bayley take on Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch in a match that was derailed by previous champion Lyra Valkyria. Money in the Bank holder Seth Rollins, Penta, and World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER were all also on the show. As for next week's viewership, "Raw" aired two hours earlier on Netflix on June 30 due to a double taping in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to give talent some time off post-Saudi Arabia trip for the Independence Day holiday, which could impact the numbers.