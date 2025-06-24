WWE Raw Viewership Report: 6/16/25

After nearly two months of subpar numbers and questions over said numbers, the June 9 episode of "WWE Raw" was the welcome relief WWE and Netflix were looking for. The red brand posted some of its highest numbers during its run on Netflix, and with a John Cena vs. CM Punk program now in full swing, some wondered if maybe this was the start of things starting to turn around.

Instead, it appears it was a one week aberration before "Raw" fell back to the known. Wrestlenomics reports that the June 16 "Raw" drew 2.7 million views over the course of a week. This was down from the 2.9 million views from June 9, and was back in line with the total views "Raw" has drawn since WrestleMania 41. Hours viewed was also down, falling from 6.1 million to 5 million, tying the June 16 "Raw" for the second lowest number of hours viewed with the May 19 and June second episodes.

The news was less bad for "Raw" in the global and domestic Netflix top ten rankings, although both of those were also down. On the global side, "Raw" placed 9th, down two spots from June 9, one of only five times "Raw" has fallen below 8th place. Domestically, "Raw" placed 4th, falling one spot, but remaining consistent with "Raw's" usual placement in the US rankings.

While hype for Cena vs. Punk continued to build on "Raw," the big story coming out of the show was the return of Bill Goldberg. The WCW and WWE legend made his first appearance since last fall, challenging new WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther to a title match at Saturday Night's Main Event in July, in what Goldberg has declared will be his final pro wrestling match.