WWE Raw Viewership Report: 6/9/25

Ever since WrestleMania 41 came and went, viewership for "WWE Raw" on Netflix has not been the best. This is to be somewhat expected, given normal trends for WWE following their major show, but it's been more noticeable this year, with viewership falling week after week, and some, like Dave Meltzer, have even pondered if the numbers were lower than they appeared. So it's a good thing that "Raw" appears to have had a better than normal week for their June 9 episode.

Wrestlenomics reports that "Raw" drew 2.9 million global views over the course of the week. This number was up from 2.7 million views last week, and is the highest total of global views the red brand has drawn since April 28, the second "Raw" following WrestleMania, which drew 3 million global views.

In even better news, "Raw" had over 6.1 million hours viewed, up substantially from 5 million hours viewed for June 2. That number represents the highest number of hours viewed "Raw" has had since the post-WrestleMania "Raw," and is one of the highest numbers "Raw" has done in that category. Things also looked good in the Netflix global and domestic top 10 rankings, with "Raw" placing 7th globally, and 3rd in the US, up from the previous week.

The June 9 "Raw" featured Ron Killings' first "Raw" appearance since his brief WWE departure, with Killings officially distancing himself from his R-Truth persona in favor of wrestling under his real name. Also on the show was a confrontation between CM Punk and John Cena, with the two agreeing to wrestle for Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia later this month, and Gunther defeating Jey Uso to regain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.