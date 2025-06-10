WWE Raw Viewership Report: 6/2/25

It has not been the best time for "WWE Raw" viewership on Netflix following a hot post-WrestleMania edition of the show back in April. No sooner did things return to normal did "Raw" start trickling down to its pre-WrestleMania numbers, and then continued to drop, with the May 26 episode drawing the lowest number of global views, and hours viewed, over the course of a week since the red brand joined Netflix. Through it all, the numbers Netflix has released regarding "Raw's" viewership have continued to be questioned by the likes of Dave Meltzer, who raised his eyebrows once again last week regarding the May 26 data.

Whether he'll do the same for June 2 remains to be seen, as the numbers were slightly better, while still making it clear that "Raw" remains a bit in its post-Mania funk. Wrestlenomics reports that "Raw" drew 2.7 million global views over the course of the week, up from the previous week, though still tied for the second lowest number of global views with the May 12 and May 19 episodes. The story was similar for hours viewed, which was up to 5 million after dropping to a record low 4.8 million on May 26, though it too was tied fo the second lowest amount of hours viewed with May 19.

Meanwhile, "Raw" underwent a mixed bag with the global and domestic Netflix Top 10 rankings. Despite the lower numbers for May 26, the show managed to rise globally from 9th to 6th place. That didn't hold for June 2, with the show dropping back to 8th place. Meanwhile, things remained steady domestically, with "Raw" placing 4th for the second consecutive week.