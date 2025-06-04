WWE Raw Viewership Report: 5/26/25

As WWE continues to gear up for their next big Premium Live Event, Money in the Bank on June 7 in Los Angeles, California, fans who attended the May 26 episode of "WWE Raw" got to witness more build up for the upcoming event. The New Day successfully retained their WWE World Tag Team Championships against The War Raiders and American Made, Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch made their match for Money in the Bank official, and after two hard-hitting qualifying matches, Penta and Seth Rollins stamped their ticket to the men's ladder match on June 7.

Despite all of that action, the viewership numbers on Netflix did not fare as well as some would imagine. According to Wrestlenomics, the May 26 episode of "WWE Raw" averaged a total of 2.6 million global viewers across a seven day period, down from the 2.7 million global viewers from the previous week. However, it was the number of hours viewed that saw the biggest drop as the show amassed 4.8 million total hours viewed across the week, the lowest figure in the category since WWE moved "Raw" to Netflix at the start of the year, and the first time the figure has dropped below the 5 million mark.

With that said, "Raw" did fair better when it came to Netflix's weekly rankings as the show placed fourth for the week in the United States, up one place from the previous week and the second consecutive week the show has moved up in the charts. As for the global rankings, "Raw" jumped from ninth to sixth, the biggest jump the show has seen since the go-home episode before WrestleMania 41 that placed ninth and the "Raw" after WrestleMania that placed fifth. WWE will hope that the June 2 figures fare better as that show acted as the go-home episode for Money in the Bank.