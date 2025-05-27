Seth Rollins Heads To WWE MITB With Help From The Vision And Dirty Dom

Seth Rollins secured the fourth spot in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match with a win in the main event of "WWE Raw."

Following on from "WWE SmackDown" qualifiers Solo Sikoa and LA Knight, Penta earned his qualification earlier during "Raw." Rollins would have to wait until the end of the show to confirm his spot in the bout, fighting against Finn Balor and Sami Zayn.

Having established their faction as The Vision at the beginning of the night, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker would join Rollins' side in the match to try and take Zayn out of the situation, just as he sought to finish Balor with the Helluva Kick. That prompted Jey Uso to emerge, and then in the chaos Balor's Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik Mysterio, also rushed down to the ring. He slid chair into the ring for Balor to use, but before he could Rollins pounced for a curb stomp onto it to secure the winning pinfall.

After the match, Rollins ordered Breakker and Reed to continue their beatdown on Uso, but CM Punk's music hit to signify his arrival. Reed and Breakker ran up the ramp to meet him, but he had already sneaked into the ring to land a GTS on Rollins. He then retreated through the crowd to stand tall as the show went off the air.