Penta Qualifies For Money In The Bank Ladder Match On WWE Raw

Penta officially qualified for his first Money in the Bank ladder match by defeating Dragon Lee and Chad Gable on "WWE Raw" on Monday. He'll join Solo Sikoa and LA Knight in the match, set to take place on the premium live event on June 7. Penta and Lee attempted to team up against Gable to start off the match, but their alliance didn't last long.

Gable got through a scary spot where Penta seemingly dropped him right on his face. He rolled out of the ring, but was back in action by the time the broadcast returned from break. Gable had Penta on the announce desk, but Lee flew from the ring in an attempt to take out Gable, but he stepped away, sending Lee crashing into Penta on the desk.

AAA star Vikingo, Gable's opponent at Worlds Collide during Money in the Bank weekend, was sat ringside, and Gable went after him following the table spot. He got Penta back in the ring and they traded chops back and forth. Lee hit a powerbomb to Gable, but it wasn't enough to put him away. Penta hit a Mexican Destroyer to Lee followed by a Penta Driver to Gable for the victory.