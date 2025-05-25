Former AAA Mega Champion Appears At WWE SNME, Will Face Chad Gable At Worlds Collide

WWE announced the second match for Worlds Collide during Saturday Night's Main Event, and it was revealed that Chad Gable will be taking on Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide star and former Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo at the event. Despite Gable playing a fake Luchador, El Grande Americano, on "WWE Raw," he will be taking on Vikingo without the gimmick.

Worlds Collide will take place Money in the Bank weekend, June 7, in Los Angeles. It was announced last night on "WWE SmackDown" that Legado del Fantasma will be taking on El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown, and Pagano.

Vikingo is currently set to challenge controversial former WWE talent Alberto del Rio for the Mega Championship the week before Worlds Collide. Vikingo is reportedly set to be a big part of the partnership between WWE and AAA moving forward, and was present on the WrestleMania 41 preshow when the news of WWE's acquisition of AAA was made.