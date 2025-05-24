Backstage Report On WWE's Plans For AAA, Alberto Del Rio
Since the announcement of WWE's pending acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, questions remain on the status of the current AAA roster, and its current AAA Mega Champion, Alberto El Patron, aka Alberto Del Rio.
Hoping to provide some answers ahead of the Worlds Collide premium live event on Saturday, June 7, Fightful spoke with some sources close to the matter. Regarding Del Rio, earlier this month, it was reported he had signed a deal with WWE. His first run in WWE began in 2008 and terminated in 2014. Known for his unprofessional conduct, including domestic abuse towards former WWE and AEW star Saraya, accusations of second degree sexual assault, and kidnapping of his girlfriend in 2020, which charges were dismissed in December 2021, it's safe to say that anyone with a rap sheet like his might be passed up by other companies. However, WWE is hoping to repair that bridge with the former Undisputed and World Heavyweight Champion, as sources close to Del Rio have mentioned the two parties are no longer in a "contentious" relationship, with possible plans to have Del Rio appear for WWE in the future.
Since Del Rio is currently on his second run with the Mega Championship, one week before Worlds Collide, he is set to face the former and longest-ever champion of the belt (833 days), El Hijo del Vikingo. A source told Fightful that it's hard to believe this match is "an accident or coincidence," while also adding, "even if they keep Del Rio in the company, that belt is almost surely coming off of him." As of press time, Vikingo is set to participate in the Worlds Collide event. He's been credited as a huge part of the partnership between WWE and AAA moving forward. No word has been confirmed on if Del Rio will also be on the card.
Additional Information On This Transition Including Whether AEW Stars Can Still Appear In AAA, TNA's Involvement
Regarding the other talent who currently work for AAA, they remain in the dark about their statuses moving forward, as many are working under non-exclusive deals. Former TNA play-by-play commentator now turned WWE Vice President of Content and Development, Jeremy Borash, has spoken with a number of talent there, while being heavily involved with this transition. Fightful noted that at least one name in AAA has said that a couple of top names within the company have already "felt some tides shift and have been 'knocked down a few pegs of power.'"
Another question that tends to pop up since this industry altering change is whether or not AEW stars will still appear for AAA in the future. Based on this acquisition, stars of Tony Khan's company will not be featured in AAA content going forward.
Lastly, circling back to Worlds Collide in two weeks, TNA, who just commenced its multi-year partnership with WWE just as this year started, will be part of this premium live event. TNA is sending some of their talent to AAA, but did not mention which wrestlers as of this report. It appears this show will feature talent from multiple promotions, including WWE (main roster), "WWE NXT," TNA, and AAA, similar to AEW's Forbidden Door supershow held every June. As of last night, one match has been announced for the Worlds Collide event in Los Angeles with Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Angel, and Berto) facing AAA's El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown, and Pagano.