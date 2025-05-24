Backstage Report On WWE's Plans For AAA, Alberto Del Rio

Regarding the other talent who currently work for AAA, they remain in the dark about their statuses moving forward, as many are working under non-exclusive deals. Former TNA play-by-play commentator now turned WWE Vice President of Content and Development, Jeremy Borash, has spoken with a number of talent there, while being heavily involved with this transition. Fightful noted that at least one name in AAA has said that a couple of top names within the company have already "felt some tides shift and have been 'knocked down a few pegs of power.'"

Another question that tends to pop up since this industry altering change is whether or not AEW stars will still appear for AAA in the future. Based on this acquisition, stars of Tony Khan's company will not be featured in AAA content going forward.

Lastly, circling back to Worlds Collide in two weeks, TNA, who just commenced its multi-year partnership with WWE just as this year started, will be part of this premium live event. TNA is sending some of their talent to AAA, but did not mention which wrestlers as of this report. It appears this show will feature talent from multiple promotions, including WWE (main roster), "WWE NXT," TNA, and AAA, similar to AEW's Forbidden Door supershow held every June. As of last night, one match has been announced for the Worlds Collide event in Los Angeles with Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Angel, and Berto) facing AAA's El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown, and Pagano.