WWE Announces Legado Del Fantasma For Trios Match Against AAA Stars At Worlds Collide

Despite Berto not currently seeing eye-to-eye with Legado del Fantasma leader Santos Escobar, the stable will be in action during WWE and AAA's Worlds Collide show on June 7 from Los Angeles, California ahead of Money in the Bank that same evening. It was announced in a pre-recorded segment on "WWE SmackDown" that Berto, Escobar, and Angel will take on AAA's El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown, and Pagano. It's the first match announced for the event.

WWE announced it had acquired Lucha Libre AAA during WrestleMania weekend. The news was announced during the pre-show for night one of WrestleMania 41. Escobar, Berto, and Angel were present for the announcement, which featured WWE talent on stage alongside former AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo and AAA leadership.

Talent from "WWE NXT" as well as TNA stars are also expected for the show. The last Worlds Collide event was held in 2022 and the 2025 event will be the first-ever cross-promotional Worlds Collide. Joe Tessitore announced on commentary that the event in two weeks will be live streamed on YouTube in both English and Spanish.