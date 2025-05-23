WWE SmackDown Results 5/23 - WWE Tag Team Championship On The Line, More Money In The Bank Qualifiers

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on May 23, 2025, coming to you live from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia!

The next two entrants in the 2025 Money In The Bank Ladder Matches will be determined tonight. Former multi time champion Charlotte Flair collides with reigning Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega and the newest edition to the "SmackDown" roster Giulia, while Aleister Black squares off with another former multi time champion Shinsuke Nakamura and former United States Champion LA Knight in a pair of Triple Threat Qualifiers. The winners of both matches will join Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, and Roxanne Perez in the Women's Money In The Bank match, and Solo Sikoa in the Men's Money In The Bank match.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits will be putting the WWE Tag Team Championship on the line tonight against Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the first time since they retained against #DIY and Motor City Machine Guns in a Triple Threat TLC Match on the April 25 edition of "SmackDown". Frazer and Axiom have racked up a number of wins since their arrival on "SmackDown" a number of weeks ago against the likes of Los Garza, Pretty Deadly, #DIY, and The Street Profits themselves in a non-title match on May 9.

Speaking of The Motor City Machine Guns and #DIY, Chris Sabin and Tommaso Ciampa will both be in action tonight as they go head-to-head with each other in the squared circle. The two men along with Alex Shelley and Johnny Gargano have had no shortage of issues with one another, dating back to a WWE Tag Team Championship match on the December 6 edition of "SmackDown" when Ciampa and Gargano turned their backs on Shelley and Sabin to dethrone them as titleholders.

Additionally, United States Champion Jacob Fatu will be joining forces with JC Mateo to square off with Jimmy Uso and Rey Fenix after the aforementioned Sikoa defeated Jimmy and Rey last week to secure his spot in the 2025 Men's Money In The Bank match.