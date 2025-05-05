Alberto Del Rio And Others Reportedly Sign New WWE Contracts Amidst AAA Purchase
WWE's pending acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA has come with many unanswered questions, chief among them what happens to the AAA talent. In fact, it's also led to some questions regarding what talent is actually signed to AAA, as many of its luchadors had been working under non-exclusive deals. And though murkiness remains, ome of those questions may have been answered today, and those answers may lead to controversy for both AAA and WWE.
Taking to X in the early hours of Monday morning, SuperLuchas' Ernesto Ocampo reported that AAA luchadors El Hijo del Dr. Wagner, El Hijo del Vikingo, La Parka, Lady Flammer, Lady Maravilla, Nino Hamburguesa, La Hiedra, and AAA Mega Champion Alberto El Patron, aka Alberto Del Rio, had all signed deals with WWE. In a follow up tweet this afternoon, Ocampo added further clarification to questions fans had.
"Many fans, especially in the U.S., are assuming that by buying AAA, WWE is also acquiring the contracts," Ocampo tweeted. "But aside from the fact that the sale hasn't been finalized, those contracts are of no use to WWE, as WWE's contracts are legally distinct and include multiple provisions and clauses—such as exclusivity, intellectual property rights, and termination conditions—that AAA's do not address or enforce. That's why new contracts are replacing the existing ones."
Los luchadores de #AAA que ya firmaron contrato con #WWE son
— Alberto del Río
— Hijo de Dr. Wagner
— Hijo del Vikingo
— La Parka
— La Hiedra
— Lady Flammer
— Lady Maravilla
— Niño Hamburguesa
One hour after Ocampo's follow tweet, Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer also took to X to respond to a fan asking for clarification on Ocampo's initial report. Meltzer confirmed that the names listed had signed new contracts, and called specific attention to Del Rio, saying he had "signed with WWE."
Yes, new contracts. Alberto has signed with WWE. https://t.co/LUVYPKZiUJ
It should be noted that neither Ocampo, nor Meltzer, stated that any of the aforementioned talents were 100% confirmed to be appearing on WWE programming, leaving open the possibility that the talents could be exclusive to AAA and AAA alone. Nevertheless, the story will not stop fans from talking, especially about Del Rio, the former four time WWE World Champion who last worked for the promotion in 2016.
Since then, Del Rio has found himself involved in more problematic scenarios. Former AEW and WWE star Saraya has accused Del Rio of being abusive towards her during their relationship, which lasted for over a year, though Del Rio has denied it and issued accusations against Saraya. He was also accused, arrested, and charged, with second degree sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping of his girlfriend in May 2020. After several false starts, the charges was dismissed in December 2021, due to a missing witness.
Del Rio won't be the only name listed as having signed with WWE that will raise some eyebrows, as La Hiedra has history with current NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer. Though not 100% confirmed, there is a belief that Vaquer has a restraining order against Hiedra, and AAA luchadors Forastero and Sanson, due to the three harassing Vaquer after she accused then boyfriend Cuatrero, brother of Sanson and cousin of Forastero, of domestic violence and attempted femicide in 2023. Cuatrero was arrested and charged with both crimes, remaining in prison until he was released on April 1.