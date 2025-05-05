Alberto Del Rio And Others Reportedly Sign New WWE Contracts Amidst AAA Purchase

WWE's pending acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA has come with many unanswered questions, chief among them what happens to the AAA talent. In fact, it's also led to some questions regarding what talent is actually signed to AAA, as many of its luchadors had been working under non-exclusive deals. And though murkiness remains, ome of those questions may have been answered today, and those answers may lead to controversy for both AAA and WWE.

Taking to X in the early hours of Monday morning, SuperLuchas' Ernesto Ocampo reported that AAA luchadors El Hijo del Dr. Wagner, El Hijo del Vikingo, La Parka, Lady Flammer, Lady Maravilla, Nino Hamburguesa, La Hiedra, and AAA Mega Champion Alberto El Patron, aka Alberto Del Rio, had all signed deals with WWE. In a follow up tweet this afternoon, Ocampo added further clarification to questions fans had.

"Many fans, especially in the U.S., are assuming that by buying AAA, WWE is also acquiring the contracts," Ocampo tweeted. "But aside from the fact that the sale hasn't been finalized, those contracts are of no use to WWE, as WWE's contracts are legally distinct and include multiple provisions and clauses—such as exclusivity, intellectual property rights, and termination conditions—that AAA's do not address or enforce. That's why new contracts are replacing the existing ones."

One hour after Ocampo's follow tweet, Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer also took to X to respond to a fan asking for clarification on Ocampo's initial report. Meltzer confirmed that the names listed had signed new contracts, and called specific attention to Del Rio, saying he had "signed with WWE."