Luchador Accused Of Attacking WWE NXT's Stephanie Vaquer Released From Jail

Luchador El Cuatrero made his first public appearance since being released from jail, just two years after he was arrested and charged with domestic violence and attempted femicide under such allegations from "WWE NXT" star Stephanie Vaquer.

It was confirmed in an official statement from Nueva Generacion Dinamita that Cuatrero had been released from prison, with him later making an appearance on his brother Sanson's YouTube channel, alongside his legal team, to address the matter (h/t "Luchablog" for English translation). It was said that the case is still ongoing and the charges have not been dropped, and it was a protection order that had been dropped which allowed Cuatrero to remain outside of prison while the case goes on; he is bound by three conditions, and in the video he shows off his boots to show that does not have to wear an ankle monitor.

Cuatrero has been told he is not currently allowed to return to wrestling, though he and his lawyers argued that he should be allowed and will continue to work for. He said that he had trained in wrestling a little bit in prison and would now continue outside of it. Neither he or his lawyers revealed the specifics of the three conditions, but alongside not being able to wrestle it was also briefly noted he could have nothing to do with Vaquer and he could not run away.

Cuatrero's lawyers were critical of the legal process thus far and the speed of the judgment on their clients' freedom, referencing the hearing last June that saw his parole denied. It was reported at the time that the judge had concluded the defense had not established any conditions for his release, with a specific factor working against him being the vulnerability of Vaquer should he be released. Cuatrero's lawyers argued that they thought they had made their case, but claimed it took the changing of judges and another hearing in December to rule in their favor, once again delaying his release three months after the ruling.