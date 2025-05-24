WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results 5/24 - Steel Cage Match, World Heavyweight Championship On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24, 2025, coming to you live from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida!

Archrivals Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest look to settle their issues once and for all tonight as they go head-to-head with one another in a Steel Cage Match. Not only did the two men previously face one another at Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 41 in which McIntyre emerged victorious over Priest in a Sin City Street Fight, but they were both unsuccessful in dethroning Jacob Fatu in a United States Championship Fatal Four-Way Match that also involved LA Knight.

CM Punk will be competing his first match since Night One of WrestleMania 41 as he joins forces with Sami Zayn to square off with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. Tensions between the four men have meteorically risen over the course of the past few weeks on "Raw", with Punk and Zayn coming to World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso's aid after Rollins and Breakker have blindsided him with a handful of attacks leading to a number of brawls between the four men.

Speaking of Jey, he will be putting the World Heavyweight Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against the aforementioned Rollins on the May 5 edition of "Raw" as he defends against Logan Paul. Over the past few weeks, Paul has gotten the better of Jey by levelling him with a right hand in the closing moments of "Raw" or in the moments after the show had gone off the air.

R-Truth will have his chance to collide with his childhood hero tonight as he collides with Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena in a non-title match. Truth became involved in the Undisputed WWE Championship between Cena and Randy Orton at WWE Backlash on May 10, attempting to come to the defense of Cena until Orton delivered an RKO to him.