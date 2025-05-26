WWE Raw Results 5/26 - World Tag Team Championship On The Line, Men's Money In The Bank Qualifiers Continue

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on May 26, 2025, coming to you live from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida!

After weeks of trying to avoid defending their title, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of New Day will be putting the World Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since winning them during Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41 as they defend against The War Raiders and American Made's Julius Creed and Brutus Creed. Erik and Ivar were ultimately dethroned by Woods and Kingston at WrestleMania, and later came up short to Julius and Brutus on the May 12 episode of "Raw".

Julius and Brutus' American Made stablemate Chad Gable will also be in action tonight as he collides with Penta and Dragon Lee in a Triple Threat Men's Money In The Bank Qualifier, while Seth Rollins squares off with Sami Zayn and Judgment Day's Finn Balor in a second Triple Threat Men's Money In The Bank Qualifier. Solo Sikoa and LA Knight are the only two competitors as of writing who have secured their spot in the 2025 Men's Money In The Bank Match, having won Triple Threat Qualifiers on the May 16 edition of "SmackDown" and this past Friday's episode of the show respectively.

Additionally, Rusev will be competing in his second match since making his return to WWE earlier this year as he goes head-to-head with Akira Tozawa of Alpha Academy. After Rusev had scored a win over Tozawa's stablemate Otis on the May 5 episode of "Raw", Tozawa requested a match of his own against Rusev last Monday.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the events of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event this past Saturday.

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee then greet audiences at home as Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman all make their way to the ring.