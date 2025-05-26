WWE Raw Results 5/26 - World Tag Team Championship On The Line, Men's Money In The Bank Qualifiers Continue
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on May 26, 2025, coming to you live from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida!
After weeks of trying to avoid defending their title, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of New Day will be putting the World Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since winning them during Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41 as they defend against The War Raiders and American Made's Julius Creed and Brutus Creed. Erik and Ivar were ultimately dethroned by Woods and Kingston at WrestleMania, and later came up short to Julius and Brutus on the May 12 episode of "Raw".
Julius and Brutus' American Made stablemate Chad Gable will also be in action tonight as he collides with Penta and Dragon Lee in a Triple Threat Men's Money In The Bank Qualifier, while Seth Rollins squares off with Sami Zayn and Judgment Day's Finn Balor in a second Triple Threat Men's Money In The Bank Qualifier. Solo Sikoa and LA Knight are the only two competitors as of writing who have secured their spot in the 2025 Men's Money In The Bank Match, having won Triple Threat Qualifiers on the May 16 edition of "SmackDown" and this past Friday's episode of the show respectively.
Additionally, Rusev will be competing in his second match since making his return to WWE earlier this year as he goes head-to-head with Akira Tozawa of Alpha Academy. After Rusev had scored a win over Tozawa's stablemate Otis on the May 5 episode of "Raw", Tozawa requested a match of his own against Rusev last Monday.
We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the events of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event this past Saturday.
Michael Cole and Pat McAfee then greet audiences at home as Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman all make their way to the ring.
We Hear From Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman
Heyman introduces himself and says it's time to see who the players are without the benefit of a scorecard. He gives gracious introductions to Breakker and Reed as he hypes them up, then demands that fans thank Rollins for making sacrifices for them in leading the charge to change the professional wrestling business. Heyman demands that fans acknowledge Rollins, then hands the microphone over to him.
Rollins says this is his vision and the way forward, then says the way to secure the future of the professional wrestling business is through total domination and power. He says he did exactly what he said he would do at WrestleMania 41, then asks if the live crowd is questioning his integrity after they sang his song during his entrance. He says the live crowd doesn't know right from left and what's good for them as they tell him he's a bad guy with their boos, then says he's the only person who's capable of leading WWE into the future and wielding the power to do so.
Rollins says that power comes through championships, then says he'd be World Heavyweight Champion right now if it wasn't for Sami Zayn and CM Punk. He says Punk found out at Saturday Night's Main Event what happens when you underestimate him whilst gesturing towards Reed, then says Zayn will find out that same thing in their Money In The Bank Qualifier later tonight. He looks up at the Money In The Bank briefcases suspended around the ring as he says that it can give him the power to win a title, then vows to win the briefcase.
Penta then makes his way out to the ring. Chad Gable and Dragon Lee follow.
Penta vs. Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee in a Triple Threat Men's Money In The Bank Qualifier
The bell rings and Penta wastes no time going after Gable. Penta and Lee then begin arguing over who gets to fire off stomps on Gable, but decide to work together and dump Gable out of the ring over the top rope. Penta sends Lee crashing onto the apron, but Lee responds with a hurricanrana that sends him crashing into the corner of the ring.
Gable slides back inside, but Lee whips him into the corner and delivers a dropkick to him. He hits a second dropkick on Penta, but Gable catches Lee with a suplex and delivers a German suplex to Penta. Gable then pulls Lee off the apron and into the ring over the top with a belly-to-belly suplex before he dumps him out of the ring. Penta rocks Gable with a kick to his face, then gets Lee up on his spine and grabs Gable. He sends both men crashing into the mat, then flies over the top rope to level both Gable and Lee on the outside.
Gable ties Penta to the bottom rope using his mask, then fires off stomps on him. He then ties Lee to the bottom rope using his mask and fires off stomps on both Penta and Lee. Gable takes notice of El Hijo del Vikingo in the crowd and fires off a series of right hands on him, then dumps Penta back into the ring.
Gable delivers a chop to Penta, but Penta responds with an overhand chop of his own to Gable. Lee superkicks Gable, but Penta superkicks Lee. Lee takes Penta down with a reverse hurricanrana and lands a sit-out powerbomb on Gable, then goes for a pin but Gable kicks out.
Gable lands a double German suplex on both Lee and Penta, then connects with a moonsault on Penta off the ropes and goes for a pin. Penta kicks out, but Gable delivers a belly-to-belly suplex on Lee and ascends up the ropes. Vikingo rocks Gable with an enzuigiri to trip him off, and Lee delivers a double stomp to Gable off the top as he's draped by his knees. Penta then catches Lee with a Mexican Destroyer and lands the Penta Driver on Gable for the win.
Winner: Penta
