Becky Lynch Gets Another Shot At WWE Women's IC Title

Becky Lynch is getting another shot at Lyra Valkyria and the Women's Intercontinental Championship after losing at Backlash. The match was announced on WWE's X (formerly Twitter) account before "WWE Raw" on Monday. WWE posted a video of Valkyria arriving to the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, not pleased with information she had just received while walking in.

In the video, the champion said that beating Lynch twice, including the time she defeated "The Man" for the NXT Women's Championship, wasn't enough, so she'd have to do it again at Money in the Bank. Later, in an in-ring promo segment on "Raw," Valkyria said that it was Lynch who weaseled her way in to another title shot.

Lynch came out and said that she was initially done with Valkyria, because she won the night at Backlash despite not winning the match. She said that she got to "go home with her hot husband," while Valkyria had to go to the hospital "with her weird fiancé." Lynch said that Valkyria couldn't help but make things personal, so she's coming for the title once again.

"The Man" said that if she doesn't win at Money in the Bank, she'll never challenge Valkyria for the title again. But, if she wins, she said Valkyria has to look her in the eyes and raise her hand. Valkyria said that she has never had an issue raising the hand of a woman who's better than her, but that hasn't yet been Lynch.