New Day Escape WWE Raw Triple Threat With World Tag Titles

On "WWE Raw", New Day just barely retained their World Tag Titles in a triple threat match against War Raiders and the Creed Brothers. Prior to the bell ringing, all three teams went at it and that set the tone for the rest of the match.

At various points, it looked like either contender might take the titles. Ivar landed a splash from the top turnbuckle onto Woods, but the pin was broken up by Kingston and the Creeds. Ivar sent the Creeds and New Day through the ropes before diving on them. Back in the ring, War Raiders began to double team Woods, but Julius tagged in while Brutus did the Brutus Ball on Erik on the outside.

Kingston attempted a tope suicida on Ivar, but he got caught. Ivar sent him crashing into the LED screen apron, which started to glitch on impact. While Julius dropkicked Ivar off the ropes, Woods used the opening to roll up Julius to get the win and retain the titles.