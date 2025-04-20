The New Day Capture World Tag Title Gold For 12th Time In WWE WrestleMania 41 Victory

While Kofi Kingston has two WrestleMania victories under his belt, The New Day has been in a drought as a unit. The dry spell ended on Saturday, as Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston won their first match at WrestleMania 41 as a unit.

New Day defeated The War Raiders, Erik and Ivar, to win the WWE World Tag Team Championship on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. The win marks their first main roster tag titles since 2020. The duo had been NXT Tag Team Champions for a period in 2023, but other than that, had been titleless for much of the last few years. Woods pinned Ivar, with Kingston holding the tag champion down behind the referee's back. After the win, the two men ran up the entry ramp to celebrate and avoid repercussions for their underhanded tactics.

Kingston and Woods turned their back on compatriot Big E during the group's 10-year celebration, citing his retirement from a broken neck as holding them back. Erik and Ivar had been World Tag Team Champions for 124 days when they ended the 175-day reign of The Judgment Day on the December 16 edition of "WWE Raw" at the end of last year.