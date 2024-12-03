The New Day Turn Heel On Big E In Heartbreaking 10-Year Anniversary Segment On WWE Raw

The New Day's tenth anniversary celebration saw the return of Big E, but things didn't work out for the iconic trio on "WWE Raw." Tensions have been high between Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston for weeks, with the pair unable to get on the same page, and last week saw the pair get into a heated argument. The segment kicked off with General Manager Adam Pearce introducing Woods and Kingston. The both said they wanted to thank the fans and it had been a hell of a ride, but they wanted to come out and say something, but let the fans know that it wasn't their fault.

Before Kingston could go on, Big E's music hit. He said he wished he was there under different circumstances, but seeing them bicker and argue was hurting him. He talked about his personal issues with his broken neck and how they had been there for him. Big E said that until he's medically cleared to be in the ring, he would be on "Raw" every week to be Woods and Kingston's manager.

Shockingly, Woods and Kingston didn't take too kindly to Big E's offer. Woods was upset that his now former friend wanted to come back after watching them argue for weeks. Kingston jumped in and said that Big E left them, and said "so what" if he broke his neck. The pair named off the men, including Kurt Angle, who came back after broken necks. Woods and Kingston continued to berate the third New Day member, and said if Big E really cared, he would have been back with them a long time ago.

Woods said that Big E would never be medically cleared, so he should just get out of the ring. Big E offered up a hug one final time, before getting shut down. Woods and Kingston said it was just them now, and they grasped hands in the ring as Big E looked on.