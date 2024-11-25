WWE Raw Live Coverage 11/25 - Women's WarGames Advantage Match, Tornado Tag Team Bout & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on November 25, 2024, coming to you live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona!

With just days left until WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 30, one half of the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Bayley, Naomi, and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL are all preparing to take on WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax, WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Women's Money In The Bank briefcase holder Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae in the Women's WarGames match at the Premium Live Event. Tonight, the team with the advantage of being able to send people into the match first will be determined tonight when Belair goes one-on-one with Nia Jax in a Women's WarGames Advantage Match.

Following weeks of mounting tensions between their respective stables, Julius Creed and Brutus Creed of Alpha Academy will be colliding with LWO's Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee in a Tornado Tag Team Match. The two teams have become quite familiar with one another, culminating during last week's edition of "Raw" when Rey and Zelina Vega defeated Chad Gable and Ivy Nile in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

Otis and Akira Tozawa of Alpha Academy will be returning to action for the first time since coming up short against The War Raiders in a first round match for the Number One Contenders WWE World Tag Team Championship Tournament as they square off with New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Cracks in the longtime alliance between Woods and Kingston have formed over the course of the last several weeks due to a difference in attitudes between the two men.

Ludwig Kaiser interfered in the Intercontinental Championship match between titleholder Bron Breakker and Sheamus last week, landing a clothesline on Breakker and sending him crashing into the ring post and sending Sheamus crashing into the ring steps. Tonight, Breakker looks to seek his retribution on Kaiser as the two go head-to-head.

We are live! Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore greet audiences at home as GUNTHER makes his way out to the ring.