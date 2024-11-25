WWE Raw Live Coverage 11/25 - Women's WarGames Advantage Match, Tornado Tag Team Bout & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on November 25, 2024, coming to you live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona!
With just days left until WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 30, one half of the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Bayley, Naomi, and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL are all preparing to take on WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax, WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Women's Money In The Bank briefcase holder Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae in the Women's WarGames match at the Premium Live Event. Tonight, the team with the advantage of being able to send people into the match first will be determined tonight when Belair goes one-on-one with Nia Jax in a Women's WarGames Advantage Match.
Following weeks of mounting tensions between their respective stables, Julius Creed and Brutus Creed of Alpha Academy will be colliding with LWO's Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee in a Tornado Tag Team Match. The two teams have become quite familiar with one another, culminating during last week's edition of "Raw" when Rey and Zelina Vega defeated Chad Gable and Ivy Nile in a Mixed Tag Team Match.
Otis and Akira Tozawa of Alpha Academy will be returning to action for the first time since coming up short against The War Raiders in a first round match for the Number One Contenders WWE World Tag Team Championship Tournament as they square off with New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Cracks in the longtime alliance between Woods and Kingston have formed over the course of the last several weeks due to a difference in attitudes between the two men.
Ludwig Kaiser interfered in the Intercontinental Championship match between titleholder Bron Breakker and Sheamus last week, landing a clothesline on Breakker and sending him crashing into the ring post and sending Sheamus crashing into the ring steps. Tonight, Breakker looks to seek his retribution on Kaiser as the two go head-to-head.
We are live! Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore greet audiences at home as GUNTHER makes his way out to the ring.
Jackie Redmond Chats With GUNTHER In The Ring
Redmond addresses GUNTHER's upcoming World Heavyweight Championship defense against Damian Priest at Survivor Series: WarGames, as well as their physical backstage altercation last week and GUNTHER's change in behaviour since losing to Cody Rhodes in their Champion vs. Champion Match at WWE Crown Jewel.
Priest's music hits and he makes his way down to the ring. He tells GUNTHER not to let him interrupt him and tells him to let him and the world know what he'll do to him at Survivor Series: WarGames. GUNTHER doesn't respond, and Priest says everyone including the two of them know that GUNTHER isn't the same person he was prior to his loss to Rhodes. He says GUNTHER used to have an aura to him in the ring and wasn't afraid to say what was on his mind, then says GUNTHER hasn't had to deal with a problem like him in his life and that prompted his change in behaviour. Priest then offers GUNTHER with the opportunity to speak once again.
GUNTHER holds up the microphone, but opts not to say anything. He instead clocks Priest with the microphone twice and rains down right hands on him and clears the announce desk, but Priest gain the upper hand and sends GUNTHER crashing through the announce desk with a Razor's Edge. He then grabs the World Heavyweight Championship and holds it up as he stands over GUNTHER.
LWO then make their way down to the ring. American Made follows.
American Made vs. LWO In A Tornado Tag Team Match
The bell rings and Brutus Creed begins brawling with Dragon Lee as Julius Creed goes at it with Rey Mysterio. Julius whips Rey into the corner, then jams his boot into the side of Lee's neck. The Creed Brothers then whip Lee into the adjacent corner, then send him crashing into Rey. Lee lands a hurricanrana on Brutus and assists Rey in connecting with a senton on Julius. Rey follows it up with a springboard moonsault and goes for a pin, but Julius kicks out.
Brutus levels Lee with a right hand and dumps Rey out of the ring, then sits Lee on the top rope and joins him up there. He fires off more right hands on him, but Lee lands a headbutt on him and drapes him off the top by his knees. Julius then levels Lee with a superplex and kips up before rocking Lee with a jumping knee and going for a pin. Lee kicks out.
Rey looks to roll up Julius, but Julius stays standing. Lee levels Brutus with a hurricanrana off the apron on the outside as Rey sends Julius crashing into the ropes with one of his own and dials it up for a 619. Julius sees Rey coming and levels him with a clothesline.
Back from the break, Julius sends Rey crashing into the mat and lands a right hand on Lee that sends him crashing off the apron and onto the floor. Julius then ascends to the top and delivers a 450 Splash to Rey. He goes for a pin, but Lee breaks the fall. Lee lands a dropkick on Brutus in the corner and a kick over the top from the apron, then hits a Tornado DDT on Julius and goes for a pin. Brutus breaks the fall, then looks to deliver a double superplex to Lee with Julius.
Rey dials it up for a double 619 on Brutus and Julius that causes the two men to hang off the top by their knees, and Lee connects with a double stomp. Rey and Lee then deliver a sliding splash and tope suicida to Brutus and Julius respectively on opposite sides of the ring, and Rey sends Julius crashing into the ropes. Rey accidentally sends Brutus crashing into the referee, opening the door for Chad Gable to appear and flip Rey's mask around as a distraction. Brutus then rolls up Rey for the win.
Winners: American Made
