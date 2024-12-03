WWE Raw Live Coverage 12/2 - New Day Hosts 10 Year Anniversary Celebration, Women's IC Title Tournament Begins

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on November 2, 2024, coming to you live from the Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett, Washington!

After coming together as a stable back in 2014 alongside Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of New Day will be hosting a 10 Year Anniversary Celebration. Although the trio has stuck by each other's side through the ups and downs over the years, cracks have begun to form in the relationship between Kingston and Woods. Things culminated last week when the two found themselves in a very heated argument backstage and reminded each other of their shortcomings after they came up short to Alpha Academy's Otis and Akira Tozawa during last week's edition of "Raw".

The tournament to crown the first ever Women's Intercontinental Champion kicks off tonight, as Pure Fusion Collective's Shayna Baszler collides with Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL and Katana Chance in a First Round Triple Threat Match. While it has yet to be revealed who else will be competing in the tournament, "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce did announce the title to the live audience ahead of last week's show.

Kai's Damage CTRL stablemates IYO SKY and Kairi Sane will also be in action tonight as they square off with Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Not only is SKY the Number One Contender to Morgan's title after winning a Battle Royal on the November 4 edition of "Raw", but she, Rhea Ripley, Bayley, Bianca Belair, and Naomi emerged victorious over the Judgment Day members, Candice LeRae, Tiffany Stratton, and Nia Jax in the Women's WarGames Match WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

Additionally, CM Punk will be appearing in the opening segment and commercial free first half hour of the show with something on his mind to share after he, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and The Usos defeated Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Bronson Reed in the Men's WarGames Match on Saturday. R-Truth will also be competing in his first match on "Raw" since defeating former tag team partner The Miz on October 14 as he goes one-on-one with Pete Dunne.