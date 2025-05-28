WWE Raw Viewership Report: 5/19/24

Netflix has published viewership data for the May 19 edition of "WWE Raw," which finished in the top 10 shows globally for the week.

As per Netflix, "Raw" logged in a cumulative viewership of 2.7 million globally over the course of a week, ranking at #9 on the global Netflix charts, while ranking #5 in the US. The total hours viewed of the show, as per Netflix, is 5 million, which declined from the previous week's 5.1 million. The global views are the same as the previous week, but the show dropped one rank from #8 to #9. However, it moved from #7 to #5 in the US charts when comparing data from the last two weeks. "Sirens," "American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden," and "Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story" topped the global Netflix viewership charts.

"Wrestlenomics" has analyzed the global viewership data and concluded that the average viewership of the May 19 edition of "Raw" in the US is approximately 1.55 million, which is the same as last week. But, viewership of the red brand in the US has dipped in recent weeks, as per "Wrestlenomics," as the April 21 edition drew 2.1 million, fell to 1.75 million the following week, and even further to 1.65 million for the May 5 show. The report further highlighted that the average viewership for the show in quarter 2 of 2025 is currently 1.71 million.

The May 19 edition of "Raw" was the go-home show for Saturday Night's Main Event and put the final touches on storylines heading into that show. The main event saw WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso get the win over Bron Breakker, where the former won via disqualification after Seth Rollins attacked him. CM Punk and Sami Zayn came to Uso's aid, however Logan Paul — Jey's opponent at Saturday Night's Main Event — had the final laugh after landing a punch on the champion.