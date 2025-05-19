WWE Raw Results 5/19 - Jey Uso Takes On Bron Breakker, Women's Money In The Bank Qualifiers Continue

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on May 19, 2025, coming to you live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina!

As he prepares to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul this coming Saturday at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Jey Uso looks to gain some momentum heading into the bout as he collides with another one of his rivals Bron Breakker in non-title action. Not only has "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce hinted that Paul is in Greenville in a video posted to WWE's X page, but GUNTHER asserted himself as the next in line to receive a shot at Jey's title during a verbal confrontation between the pair during last week's edition of "Raw" before Breakker blindsided Jey with an attack backstage later that night.

The 2025 Women's Money In The Bank Qualifiers continue tonight, as Kairi Sane competes in the ring for the first time since the December 2, 2024 episode of "Raw" to face Rhea Ripley and Zoey Stark while Roxanne Perez squares off with Natalya and Becky Lynch in a pair of Triple Threat matches. Alexa Bliss became the first woman to qualify for the June 9 match when she defeated Chelsea Green and Michin in a Triple Threat Qualifier of her own this past Friday on "SmackDown".

Additionally, Penta will be joining forces with AJ Styles for the first time ever to take on Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of Judgment Day. Penta fought off McDonagh and Carlito in order to allow Styles to defeat Balor in a singles match last Monday. Sheamus will also be returning to action tonight as he goes one-on-one with Grayson Waller after emerging victorious over Waller's A-Town Down Under stablemate Austin Theory two weeks ago on "Raw".