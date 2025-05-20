WWE Raw Ratings And Viewership Report: 5/12/2025

The further WWE has gotten from WrestleMania 41, the further "WWE Raw" has seen its Netflix numbers slide from what had been the high point of the show on Netflix, the first two weeks of its run notwithstanding. In the three weeks since the post-Mania "Raw," the red brand has gone back to living in the high 2 to low 3 million views per week range, while staying in the mid 5 million range regarding number of hours viewed. This week, the trend continued, except for some slippage in one category.

Wrestlenomics reports that the May 12 edition of "Raw" had 2.7 million global views over the course of the week. This was the third straight week "Raw" saw slight declines in global view department, down from 2.8 million the week before. The more concerning trend may be hours viewed, however, which was at only 5.1 million. This was down from 5.7 million hours viewed on May 5, and represents the lowest number of hours viewed a "Raw" episode has done in the entirety of its Netflix run.

The bad news continued with "Raw's" rankings on the global and US top ten. Despite numbers reverting back to normal, "Raw" had maintained strong spots in the rankings post-WrestleMania, staying in the Top 5 globally and the Top 3 in the US, a trend that had continued for four straight weeks. That run didn't last for May 12, with "Raw" falling to 8th in the global Top 10, and 7th domestically. It's the lowest "Raw's" been ranked globally since April 14, and the lowest its ever been ranked in the domestic Top 10, beating it's previous rank of 6th back on February 24, March 31, and April 7.