WWE Raw Viewership Report: 5/5/25

Following a really successful "Raw" after WrestleMania in regards to Netflix viewership, the question became how long would it take, if at all, before the red brand fell back to its pre-WrestleMania levels. The answer was the next week, with the April 28 episode sliding back down to 3.0 million views over the course of the week, as well as 5.8 million hours viewed, another decline. But it's the week of May 5 that clearly showed "Raw" was now fully revert back into normalcy.

Wrestlenomics reports that the May 5 episode drew 2.8 million total views over the week. This was down from April 28, and also represents the lowest number of total views "Raw" had received since April 14, the last "Raw" before WrestleMania, when the red brand drew 2.9 million. The drop was less severe in hours viewed, with "Raw" drawing 5.7 million, only slightly down from the previous week. Once again, however, it was the lowest amount of hours viewed "Raw" had done since April 14.

The good news once again comes from "Raw's" rankings in both the global and domestic Top 10. "Raw" was identical to last week, placing 4th globally and 3rd domestically. This is now the fourth straight week "Raw" has found itself ranked third in the United States, and the third straight week "Raw" has been ranked in the global top five.

Much like the previous weeks following Mania, "Raw" focused on the new alliance of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman, with Rollins challenging Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins would ultimately win the match by DQ following interference from CM Punk, allowing Uso to keep the championship.