WWE Raw Viewership Report: 4/28/25

As one would expect, the "Raw" after WrestleMania proved to be a fruitful episode for both WWE and Netflix. For the first time since "Raw's" second week on the streaming platform, the show drew over 3.5 million views over the course of the week, and an immense 8.7 million hours viewed, the highest total "Raw" had done since it's debut episode. The only question that remained was whether "Raw" could keep the momentum coming out of WrestleMania, or if the red brand would slide back to normal levels.

Unfortunately, the answer was the latter. Wrestlenomics reports that the April 28 episode of "Raw" drew a total over 3.0 million views over the course of the week. While that number did keep "Raw" above 3 million views, it was a notable dip from the previous week to the number of views "Raw" had settled into throughout most of its Netflix run. The same happened when it came to hours viewed, which fell back to 5.8 million, around the usual for that category.

Better news came in the form of Netflix's global and domestic rankings, where "Raw" had also done well last week. Despite the lower numbers, they did even better this go around, with "Raw" placing 4th globally, rising one spot from fifth last week. In the United States, "Raw" remained consistent, placing in third place. This has become the norm for the red brand, which has now been third in Netflix's US rankings for three straight weeks, and five out of the last eight.

"Raw" continued to build upon the new alliance between Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman, who followed up their attacks on CM Punk and Roman Reigns by dismantling Sami Zayn, who took three Breakker spears and one Rollins curb stomp to close the show.