WWE Raw Results 4/28 - Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins & Paul Heyman Appear, Roxanne Perez Faces Rhea Ripley

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on April 28, 2025, coming to you live from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska!

Last week's edition of "Raw" ended in shocking fashion when Roman Reigns blindsided former Shield stablemate Seth Rollins with an attack as his former "Wise Man" Paul Heyman watched on. Reigns' plans were foiled, however, when Bron Breakker connected with a spear on him to reveal a secret alliance he had formed with Rollins and Heyman. In light of such events, Breakker, Rollins, and Heyman will all be appearing on tonight's show with something on their minds to share.

Becky Lynch revealed herself as Lyra Valkyria's mystery tag team partner at Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 41, and together, the pair were able to dethrone Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The Judgment Day members were then able to win back the title last Monday night, but Lynch then betrayed Valkyria immediately after the loss with an attack. Tonight, Lynch looks to provide some insight into her actions as she makes an appearance on tonight's show.

"NXT" star Roxanne Perez will be competing in her first match on "Raw" since scoring a won over the aforementioned Rodriguez in a 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifier Match on February 17 as she goes head-to-head with Rhea Ripley. Perez and Ripley encountered one another last week when they and fellow "NXT" star Giulia caused the match between Women's World Champion IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer to be ruled a no contest due to outside interference. Vaquer herself will be competing in a match of her own tonight as she collides with Ivy Nile of American Made in what will be the latter's first match on "Raw" since coming up short against Dakota Kai on March 17.

Additionally, Logan Paul is set to appear after defeating AJ Styles at Night Two of WrestleMania 41.