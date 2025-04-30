WWE Raw Viewership Report: 4/21/25

WrestleMania 41 has been heralded by WWE as the most successful event the company has ever produced, breaking records in various areas, and generating more money over a single weekend than some companies will generate in an entire year. The final port of call over Easter Weekend was the April 21 episode of "WWE Raw," which saw the return of Rusev, an impromptu match between IYO Sky and Stephanie Vaquer, and Bron Breakker align himself with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins, to name just a few of the memorable moments.

Given everything that happened at WrestleMania 41, fans were eager to tune in to Netflix on the Monday night to see what WWE had up their sleeves, and according to Wrestlenomics, it was a lot more people than usual. The April 21 episode of "Raw" averaged a total of 3.6 million global viewers through the week, a big jump from the 2.9 million viewers the April 14 episode averaged. It was also the first time in a month that "Raw" was able to break the 3 million mark in that field, and was the third highest average global viewership number "Raw" has received since moving to Netflix at the start of the year.

The show amassed a total of 8.7 million hours viewed across the week, a figure that can only be topped in that field by the January 6 episode that almost topped 18 million hours, which was enough for "Raw" to reach third in the Netflix weekly rankings within the United States for the second week in a row. As for the global weekly rankings, "Raw" broke into the top five for the first time since March 24, placing fifth for the week, the second highest ranking the show has earned on the streaming service, with the peak so far being fourth.