WWE Raw Viewership Report: 4/14/25

Throughout most of March, "WWE Raw" managed to draw over 3 million global viewers per episode, with the show consistently ranking in the top 10 on Netflix. However, since the beginning of April, the red brand's viewership has started to dip below the 3 million mark and despite many expecting the show to rebound heading into the final "Raw" before WrestleMania 41, there was only a slight increase in viewers from the previous episode.

According to Wrestlenomics, "Raw" averaged 2.9 million viewers over the past week, along with a total of 5.6 million hours viewed. "Raw" also ranked #9 globally for the week among English language Netflix TV shows, and finished #3 in the U.S after placing outside of the top 5 on the weekly charts for two straight weeks. April 14 marks the 4th time that "Raw" has ranked 3rd in the U.S on Netflix, but the program has still yet to finish in the top 2 since moving to streaming.

Despite viewership declining since March, ticket sales for "Raw" continue to perform well throughout 2025, with WWE selling 14,194 tickets for last week's show at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. Most impressively, ticket sales have increased by 32% for "Raw" in the second quarter of this year, while also seeing a 3% rise in sales since WWE's last visit to Sacramento.

YouTube numbers for last Monday's episode were also strong, but one video in particular outshined the rest. The full segment between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Paul Heyman has nearly accumulated 3 million views, with Jey Uso's promo promising to win the World Heavyweight Championship almost eclipsing 450,000 clicks. Elsewhere, Logan Paul and Karrion Kross' attack on AJ Styles as well as GUNTHER's vow to defeat Uso at WrestleMania garnered just under 400,000 views.