WWE Raw Results 4/14 - Liv Morgan Squares Off With Bayley, AJ Styles Collides With Karrion Kross & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on April 14, 2025, coming to you live from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California!

Liv Morgan of Judgment Day will be competing in her first match since coming up short against Rhea Ripley in a Street Fight at a March 30 Live Event when she squares off with former multi time Women's Champion Bayley. Bayley and reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria secured the right to challenge Morgan and her stablemate Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41 when they emerged victorious in a Number One Contenders Gauntlet Match this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown".

Logan Paul will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share as he prepares to take on AJ Styles at WrestleMania this coming weekend. Styles himself looks to gain some momentum heading into the Premium Live Event bout as he collides with Karrion Kross following a backstage encounter between the two last week.

As he readies to defend his World Heavyweight Championship on Jey Uso, GUNTHER has something on his mind to share as he makes an appearance on tonight's show. GUNTHER and Jey came face-to-face with one another last week as Jey put the "The Ring General" on notice and made it clear that he would leave him in the same state that GUNTHER had left Jey's twin brother Jimmy Uso after taking him out with an attack the week prior.

Additionally, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins will all be making appearances on tonight's show before they face one another in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania.

We are live! Michael Cole and Pat McAfee greet audiences at home as GUNTHER makes his way out to the ring.