WWE Raw Viewership Report: 4/7/25

The Road to WrestleMania has been a bit of a roller coaster ride for "WWE Raw" when it comes to viewership. At first, things seemed great, with the show drawing over 3 million views for four straight weeks following John Cena's heel turn. Since March 17, however, "Raw" has seen viewers slowly leaving, falling from 3.1 to 3 million views on March 24, and then falling to 2.9 million views on March 31.

Alas, the trend continued again for April 7. Wrestlenomics reports that "Raw" drew a total of 2.8 million views over the course of the week, down another point from the previous week. Also down was the hours viewed, which dropped from 5.9 million on March 31 to 5.7 million; this is the second lowest number of hours viewed since "Raw" debuted on Netflix, only slightly higher than the 5.6 million hours viewed on March 24.

Also falling for a third consecutive week was WWE's placement in the global rankings, dropping from 8th to 10th. This ties the February 17 episode of "Raw" for the lowest the show has ever ranked in the global top ten. In a bit of good news, a similar drop didn't happen for "Raw" in the United States rankings, with the show standing pat at 6th place.

The April 7th "Raw" featured Penta defeating one of his WrestleMania opponents, Dominik Mysterio, in singles action, while New Day picked up a DQ victory over the War Raiders heading into their Tag Team Championship match. Elsewhere, Lyra Valkyria defeated Bayley to retain the WWE Women's Intercontinental Title, an ironic result given Bayley and Valkyria won a women's tag team gauntlet on "SmackDown" days later to secure a WrestleMania match against Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.