WWE Raw Viewership Report: 3/24/25

Since John Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber, "WWE Raw" has seen a small reversal of fortune in its viewership. After drawing between 2.6 and 2.8 million views from February 10 through February 24, "Raw" has found itself drawing 3 million or above throughout all of March. And those in the WWE offices will be happy to know that trend continued one week ago.

Wrestlenomics reports that the March 24 "Raw" drew 3 million viewers over the course of the week, along with 5.6 million hours viewed. If there's any negative news, it's that the numbers were actually down from the week of March 17, where "Raw" drew 3.1 million views, along with 5.8 million hours viewed. Still, with the exception of hours viewed, which was the lowest number "Raw" had drawn since February, the total views remained consistent with what "Raw" has done throughout the month.

The good news continued in Netflix's global and domestic rankings. For the second straight week, "Raw" placed 4th globally, tying it for the highest position the red brand has held since joining Netflix. In the US, "Raw" was ranked 3rd overall, up from its 4th place ranking last week. It's the time "Raw" has ranked that high domestically, along with the February 3 and March 10 episodes.

For the second straight week, "Raw" was built around the ongoing storyline between Cena and WrestleMania 41 opponent Cody Rhodes, with the duo once again having a confrontation in the ring. The show also set up a rematch between Rhea Ripley and IYO Sky for the week after, with Bianca Belair serving as special guest referee, and was headlined by Penta and Bron Breakker wrestling to a no contest for Breakker's Intercontinental Championship.