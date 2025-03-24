John Cena Vows To Retire As WWE Champion To Spite Fans, Won't Fight Cody Rhodes On Raw

John Cena addressed the fans to open "WWE Raw" once again on WWE's European tour and vowed to "ruin wrestling," but he and Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes once again did not get physical, despite the champion's best effort. Cena ran down the crowd in Glasgow, Scotland and told them everyone is going to pay for the abuse that he believes he's been put through.

He mentioned that the most important thing the fans ever told him came back in April 2005, when he introduced the world to the WWE spinner championship and fans were upset because they believed he turned the title into a toy just to be sold. Cena stared down the camera and said he was going to "ruin wrestling" by winning his record-breaking 17th championship and forcing everyone to forget Ric Flair's name. He said he's going to win the Undisputed WWE Championship and retire with it.

Rhodes' music finally hit to the delight of the crowd. He told Cena he believes he might be the most dangerous Cena he's ever been. Rhodes said he'd give him the opportunity to take the championship right then and there. He put the title on the ground and undid his tie, ready for a fight. The pair squared up, but Cena slid underneath the ropes. Rhodes tried to get Cena back into the ring, to no avail. He told Cena he's going to walk away empty handed, just like he was then, at WrestleMania and from the WWE entirely.