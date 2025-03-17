Cody Rhodes Confronts John Cena After Scathing Promo Tearing Into WWE Universe On Raw

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and his WrestleMania 41 opponent John Cena finally met face-to-face on "WWE Raw" after Cena turned heel and beat down Rhodes following his Elimination Chamber victory. Cena opened up "Raw" live from Brussels, Belgium on Monday and ran down the fans for what he perceived as them being ungrateful over the last 25 years of his career.

Cena attempted to speak multiple times after walking down to the ring slowly to "The Time is Now," but the crowd in Brussels wouldn't let him. On the third try, Cena finally spoke and said he felt like the victim of an abusive relationship. He said he wasn't a babyface or a heel, but a human. He said he constantly tried to get along with crowds, but they weren't ever truly accepting of him, as far back as the beginning. Cena said that the crowd's time was up and his time was finally now. Cena said all anyone has ever seen him as is a toy and the butt of an invisible joke he no longer finds funny. He said he was breaking up with everyone, whether they supported him or not, and that's when Rhodes' music finally hit.

Rhodes said that he thought that everyone would have been willing to hear Cena out up until now. He said he was initially excited at the prospect of getting to go against Cena week-to-week, but this better not be the Cena who shows up at WrestleMania. He said if he does, that will be who he retires early. He told Cena to go find the real John Cena, because that's who he wants at WrestleMania 41. Both men threw their microphones down and left the ring with no physicality, with Cena following Rhodes shortly after he disappeared to the back.